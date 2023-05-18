Realme 11 Pro Series India launch by June; Oppo Reno 10 series could also debut by July

Realme has announced that it is all set to announce a new set of smartphones in India next month, and it will be the Realme 11 Pro series. The devices recently debuted in China. Apart from that, Oppo also seems to be gearing up to launch the Reno 10 series in India as per a report. The devices are set to debut in China on May 24.

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G India launch

Realme has announced via Twitter that it is all set to debut the Realme 11 Pro and the Realme 11 Pro+ in India next month. The smartphones made their debut in China earlier this month.

While Realme didn’t mention an exact date for the launch, interested buyers now know when to expect the devices to break cover in the country. However, it is currently unconfirmed whether Realme is also planning to launch the vanilla Realme 11 model alongside the Pro models.

As for the specs, the Realme 11 Pro+ gets a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Dimensity 7050 SoC, 12GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. For optics, it comes with a 200MP Samsung HP3 f/1.69 main camera alongside an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.45 shooter for selfies and video calls.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.2.

Oppo Reno 10 series India launch

The next launch that could be taking place in the next couple of months in India could be Oppo’s Reno 10 series which are set to arrive in China on May 24. A report from tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that all three phones in the series, namely the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+, are expected to be launched in the country by the end of June or early July.

However, Sharma also makes it clear that not all colour variants of the smartphones may be available in India. The Oppo Reno 10 and 10 Pro will be offered in Brilliant Gold, Colorful Blue, and Moon Sea Black hues in China as per official information. The brand has already revealed the design of the devices ahead of the launch.

Leaks suggest that the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will be a flagship smartphone that will have a 6.74-inch OLED curved-edge screen with an FHD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 front-facing camera.

There’ll be a triple rear camera system that will have an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8-megapixel IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

The Reno 10 Pro+ will be backed by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM. The device is expected to have a 4,800mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It will weigh 186 grams and be 7.68mm in thickness. As for other features, there will be an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, NFC, and an IR blaster.