Advertisement

Rapido launches two-wheeler taxi services in 6 cities

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 10, 2021 2:56 pm

Latest News

Rapido has launched a new two-wheeler rental services in 6 Tier-1 cities including Delhi, Jaipur and more.
Advertisement

Rapido, one of India’s bike taxi platforms, today announced the launch of Rapido Rental services, in six Indian cities including Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur, for the first time in India. The company aims to cater to those customers who have to complete multiple tasks at different locations and want to avoid the hassle of multiple bookings and waiting for the ride to arrive. 

 

Rapido Rental can be booked under a selected package duration of 1 hour, 2 hours, 3 hours, 4 hours and 6 hours, and a dedicated Captain (Rapido driver-partner) who will be available with the customer throughout the trip. Every Captain will be eligible for this service and by default is enabled for Rental as per the company. 

 

With the 1 hour package, you can ride up to 10 km at a fare of Rs 99. With the 2 hour package, the distance increases up to 20 km at Rs 199. The 3-hour package increases the limit to 30 km at Rs 299. The 4-hour package sets the limit at 40 kms at Rs 399 while the 6 hours package has the highest distance limit of 60 km at Rs 599.

 

Advertisement

If you go beyond the distance limit of your package, it will cost you Rs 10 per kilometre and if you extend the time limit, it will cost you Rs 1.5 per minute you extend.

 

The company also explains how the concept was conceived as a result of customer usage data analysis that derived the demand as a result of people resuming normal life and wanting to complete their daily tasks outside the home in one go. 

 

The company launched an MVP (Minimal Viable Product) to validate the data and hypothesis and once the validation was received, Rapido Rental was launched in the initial Tier I cities. As per the company, it plans to expand the service in close to 100 cities that Rapido is present in. 

Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy A71 5G receive Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update

Lenovo K13 appears in renders, key specifications leaked

Black Shark 4 Pro spotted on TENAA

Molekule launches Air Mini purifier in India for Rs 37,999

Redmi K40, K40 Pro specifications leaked

Android 12 leaks in screenshots, should come with new UI and privacy features

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Uber rolls out an On Demand cash-out feature for drivers

Indian Startup launches its flagship e-bicycle - Meraki by Ninety One

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies