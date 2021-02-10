Rapido launches two-wheeler taxi services in 6 cities

Rapido has launched a new two-wheeler rental services in 6 Tier-1 cities including Delhi, Jaipur and more.

Rapido, one of India’s bike taxi platforms, today announced the launch of Rapido Rental services, in six Indian cities including Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur, for the first time in India. The company aims to cater to those customers who have to complete multiple tasks at different locations and want to avoid the hassle of multiple bookings and waiting for the ride to arrive.

Rapido Rental can be booked under a selected package duration of 1 hour, 2 hours, 3 hours, 4 hours and 6 hours, and a dedicated Captain (Rapido driver-partner) who will be available with the customer throughout the trip. Every Captain will be eligible for this service and by default is enabled for Rental as per the company.

With the 1 hour package, you can ride up to 10 km at a fare of Rs 99. With the 2 hour package, the distance increases up to 20 km at Rs 199. The 3-hour package increases the limit to 30 km at Rs 299. The 4-hour package sets the limit at 40 kms at Rs 399 while the 6 hours package has the highest distance limit of 60 km at Rs 599.

If you go beyond the distance limit of your package, it will cost you Rs 10 per kilometre and if you extend the time limit, it will cost you Rs 1.5 per minute you extend.

The company also explains how the concept was conceived as a result of customer usage data analysis that derived the demand as a result of people resuming normal life and wanting to complete their daily tasks outside the home in one go.

The company launched an MVP (Minimal Viable Product) to validate the data and hypothesis and once the validation was received, Rapido Rental was launched in the initial Tier I cities. As per the company, it plans to expand the service in close to 100 cities that Rapido is present in.