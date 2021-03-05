Advertisement

RailTel launches prepaid Wi-Fi service at 4000 railway stations across the country

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 05, 2021 3:42 pm

RailTel has launched the prepaid wifi service across 4000 railway stations in India at nominal rates after 30 minutes of use.
Indian Railways telecom infrastructure provider RailTel has launched its prepaid Wi-Fi service plans across 4000 railway stations in India to provide high-speed internet. 

 

RailTel already provides free internet through wi-fi service at more than 5,950 stations in the country. Anyone with a smartphone and an active connection can avail the free internet service after an OTP-based verification.

 

A passenger can now use up to 30 minutes of free wi-fi every day at 1 Mbps speed. For higher speed, one can opt for up to 34 Mbps of speeds but the user will need to choose a plan at a nominal fee, according to news agency PTI. 

 

For Rs 10, you get 5GB a day while for Rs 15, you get 10GB/day. For Rs 20, you get 10GB valid for five days and for Rs 30, you get 20GB valid for five days. Rs 40 will get you 20GB data valid for 10 days, and Rs 50 will get you 30GB of data for 10 days. Finally, Rs 70 will fetch you 60GB data valid for 30 days. 

 

"We did a detailed trial run of Prepaid Wi-Fi at 20 stations in Uttar Pradesh and based on the response and detailed testing, we have launched this plan at 4,000 more stations across India. We intend to launch the prepaid plans for all the stations with our RailWire Wi-Fi this financial year," said RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla, as per PTI. 

 

The plans have been designed to offer a flexible choice to the consumers as per their needs. A number of payment options like net banking, e-wallet and credit cards can be used to purchase the plans online, he said.

RailTel, Google to offer free WiFi in 100 railways stations; Mumbai Central gets it today

