Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Announced, to Enable 5G in sub-$100 Smartphones

Qualcomm has announced the launch of a new Processor dubbed Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, which seeks to make 5G accessible to 2.8 billion smartphone users in cost-sensitive regions, including India and Latin America. This chip will bring 5G to smartphones that cost below $100, which means approximately Rs 8,800 in India.

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2: Specs, Comparison with 4 Gen 2

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip is a scaled-down version of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, launched last June. Built on 4nm process technology, this new chip features an octa-core Kryo CPU with two Cortex A78 performance cores clocked up to 2GHz and six Cortex A55 efficiency cores running at up to 1.8GHz. In comparison, the last year’s 4 Gen 2 had all the efficiency cores running at up to 2.0Ghz.

The chip has been degraded over the 4 Gen 2 in other departments too. For instance, the 4s Gen 2 supports LPDDR4x RAM while the 4 Gen 2 supported LPDDR5x RAM. The 4s Gen 2 further supports UFS 3.1 storage. It can support a 1080p display running at up to 90Hz refresh rate, compared to 120Hz supported on the 4 Gen 2.

Then, Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 supports up to 84MP photo capture, compared to 108MP on the 4 Gen 2. The chip further supports Quick Charge 4+ and USB 3.2 Gen 1 standard for USB-C connectivity.

For audio, it supports Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec with best-in-class Total Harmonic Distortion and low signal-to-noise ratio for authentic audio reproduction.

Connectivity options see a downgrade too, where the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 does not support 5G networks in the widespread non-standalone deployment mode, which allows telcos to provide high-speed connectivity using existing network infrastructure.

Instead, the new chip supports connectivity solely via the standalone 5G deployment mode. Other connectivity options include GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Calileo, NavIC, QZSS, Dual Frequency GNSS (L1/L5), built-in Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System, and Bluetooth v5.1 along with Wi-Fi 5.

In India, Jio is the only telecom operator offering 5G network in standalone mode. However, Airtel, the second largest telco in the country, confirmed that it will also soon rollout 5G SA technology for its network.

These cost cutting measures have certainly helped Qualcomm bring down the cost of the chip, in turn allowing OEMs to reduce the prices of their 5G smartphones. Xiaomi will be the first manufacturer to use this Chipset in its smartphone later this year.