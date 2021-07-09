Qualcomm Smartphone announced for Rs 1,11,990

When it comes to smartphones, one wouldn’t expect a phone from Qualcomm available to consumers. But that’s changing today as the chipmaker has now announced a ‘Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders’ designed in collaboration with Asus.

Price and Availability

Qualcomm has also said that it will be available commercially starting August 2021. It will have a price tag of $1499 (around Rs 1,11,990). However, the exact price in India has not been shared.

For those unaware, Qualcomm has an insider community called Snapdragon Insiders it launched back in March. It is a community of Snapdragon fans and enthusiasts. The Qualcomm smartphone is aimed at these fans and not at the general consumer.

Inside the package

When buying the Qualcomm Smartphone as part of Snapdragon Insiders, you get the phone and custom premium earbuds from Master & Dynamic, a Quick Charge 5 adaptor, charging cables, and a protective case. From the looks of it, the phone seems to have a ROG Phone 5 inspired design.

Display

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders

The Qualcomm Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders comes with 6.78 inches full-HD+ Samsung OLED screen with 1080 x 2448 pixels resolution. In addition, it has an aspect ratio of 20.4:9, 144Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and HDR10+.

Processor and Memory

The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC processor coupled with Adreno 660, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also gets Snapdragon Elite Gaming features.

Camera

The device sports a triple rear camera setup on the camera front, comprising a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper.

Other features

The phone comes with a 4000mAh battery with 65W fast charging, Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 support. In addition, it comes with a rear-mounted Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 fingerprint scanner. It is mounted at the back because the display on the phone is rigid, and an under-display fingerprint scanner requires a flexible OLED display. For the software, the phone runs on Stock Android 11 operating system.

For connectivity, the phone has a 3rd Gen Snapdragon X60 5G modem. In addition, it supports 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-SIM, NFC and USB Type-C port. Additional features include Snapdragon Sound technology support, dual stereo speakers, and four HDR microphones with a 111dB dynamic range.