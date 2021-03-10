Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone launched in India with Snapdragon 888, 6000mAh battery starting at Rs 49,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 10, 2021 5:07 pm

Asus ROG Phone 5 will be a Flipkart exclusive in India.

Asus has today launched ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone in India and other international markets. The key features of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 18GB of RAM, and a 6,000 mAh battery.

 

Asus ROG Phone 5 Price


As for the Indian pricing is concerned, Asus ROG Phone 5 in Phantom Black and Storm White colours is priced at Rs 49999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 57,999.

 

The ROG Phone 5 Pro in Phantom Black colour with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage costs Rs. 69,999 and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate in Storm White colour with 18GB of RAM and 512GB storage costs Rs. 79,999.

Asus ROG Phone 5 will be a Flipkart exclusive and will be available starting April 15. Asus has also unveiled the AeroActive Cooler 5, which will be sold separately.

 

Asus ROG Phone 5 Expected Specifications


Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with a 6.78 inches full-HD+ OLED screen with 1080x2448 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC processor coupled with up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

 
The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging. It comes with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. For the software, the phone runs Android 11 operating system with ROG UI out-of-the-box.


On the camera front, the ROG Phone 5 gaming phone sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper.

On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port. The device measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm.

