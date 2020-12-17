Qualcomm QCC305x SoC announced for Truly wireless earbuds

The QCC305x SoCs are designed to provide more flexible and cost-sensitive options for implementing rich wireless audio use cases.

Advertisement

Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd. today unveiled the Qualcomm QCC305x SoCs, designed specifically to help its customers differentiate across a range of tiers in the very fast-moving truly wireless earbud category.

The QCC305x SoCs are designed to provide more flexible and cost-sensitive options for implementing rich wireless audio use cases, by bringing our powerful support for many of its premium audio technologies to the industry-leading, mid-tier Qualcomm® QCC30xx series of platforms.

Advertisement

Additionally, the QCC305x will look to support the forthcoming Bluetooth Low Energy Audio standard, so that early-adopting OEMs can begin to develop an end-to-end implementation with smartphones and truly wireless earbuds supporting the exciting new audio sharing use case.

Qualcomm QCC305x include Audio sharing use case, sharing from one smartphone to multiple wireless listeners at the same time. It will also include Voice service support for always-on wake word activation, and Qualcomm Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation that will tailor the ANC to the fit and activity of the user.

Other built-in technologies include aptX Adaptive at up to 96Khz audio resolution, aptX Voice and cVc Echo Cancellation and Noise Suppression for top voice clarity on calls

Commenting on the launch, James Chapman, vice president, and general manager, Voice, Music, and Wearables, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd. said: “We are entering a new era for the expanding truly wireless earbud category, which is diversifying at a terrific rate bringing new use-cases and feature enrichment to products in virtually all tiers. Not only do our QCC305x SoCs bring many of our latest-and-greatest audio features to our mid-range truly wireless earbud portfolio, they are also designed to be developer-ready for the upcoming Bluetooth LE Audio standard. We believe this combination gives our customers great flexibility to innovate at a range of price points and helps them meet the needs of today’s audio consumers, many of whom now rely on their truly wireless earbuds for all sorts of entertainment and productivity activities.”