Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 678, the successor to Snapdragon 675

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 15, 2020 9:07 pm

Qualcomm has announced the successor to the Snapdragon 675, called the Snapdragon 678 for more budget-centric devices.
Qualcomm has announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor, a follow-on to the Snapdragon 675, to deliver overall performance upgrades, high-speed connections for sophisticated photo and video capture, and immersive entertainment experiences as per the chipset maker. 

 

With the new Snapdragon 678, Qualcomm has included an improved Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU and Qualcomm Adreno 612 GPU to enable faster, more robust on-device interactions. 

 

Snapdragon 678

The Snapdragon 678 is optimized for Unity, Messiah, NeoX, and Unreal Engine 4, among other top games, and provides quick access to popular apps and content.

 

The Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP with Qualcomm Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX) boosts the processing with efficiency. 

 

Snapdragon 678 detailed

 

For photography and videography, the camera features are powered by the Spectra 250L ISP. The processor can power upto 3 cameras with up to 48 megapixels and zero shutter lag. It is equipped with The 3rd generation Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine and features like Portrait Mode (Bokeh), Low-Light Capture, and Laser Autofocus are all included as well. 

 

For connectivity, the processor has Snapdragon X12 LTE Modem which supports carrier aggregation with downloads up to 600 Mbps and uploads up to 150 Mbps. It also supports all major cellular modes plus Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) for increased capacity.  

Tags: Qualcomm

 

