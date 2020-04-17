Advertisement

Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 17, 2020 10:54 am

Latest News

The company claims that the latest modem is the world’s most power-efficient single-mode NB2 (NB-IoT) chipset.
Advertisement

Qualcomm has announced the launch of its latest Internet of Things (IoT) based modem known as Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem. The company claims that the latest modem is the world’s most power-efficient single-mode NB2 (NB-IoT) chipset. 

 

The Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem is expected to be commercially available in the second half of 2020. The company claims that the modem requires less than one micro-amp (1uA) of sleep current and it comes with power-efficient chipset architecture that provides low average power consumption. The modem is loaded with ultra-low system-level cut-off voltage to support a wide range of batteries and longer life span of the device. 

 

The company says that the Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem allows end devices with power supply levels as low as 2.2 volts. The modem comes with single-mode 3GPP Release 14 Cat. It comes enables extended coverage for delay-tolerant application on RF frequency bands spanning from 700MHz to 2.1GHz. 

 

Advertisement

The modem comes with ARM Cortex M3 application processor, and it features the native set of IoT data networking protocols, which enable embedded IoT applications. Qualcomm Technologies is also launching an SDK for use with the Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem, which is designed to support developers in running custom software on the integrated applications processor, with an expectation to offer pre-integrated support for cloud platforms such as the Microsoft Azure IoT SDK.

 

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460 mobile platforms launched in India

Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem with up to 7.5Gbps download speeds announced

Qualcomm and BOE partners to bring flexible display with 3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensors

Latest News from Qualcomm

You might like this

Tags: Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem launch Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem features Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem specs Qualcomm IoT modem Qualcomm

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Honor MagicWatch 2 update brings SpO2 and female cycle tracking features in India

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to be launched in India tomorrow

Redmi AirDots S true wireless earbuds announced with Bluetooth 5.0

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies