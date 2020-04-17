Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem announced

The company claims that the latest modem is the world’s most power-efficient single-mode NB2 (NB-IoT) chipset.

Advertisement

Qualcomm has announced the launch of its latest Internet of Things (IoT) based modem known as Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem. The company claims that the latest modem is the world’s most power-efficient single-mode NB2 (NB-IoT) chipset.

The Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem is expected to be commercially available in the second half of 2020. The company claims that the modem requires less than one micro-amp (1uA) of sleep current and it comes with power-efficient chipset architecture that provides low average power consumption. The modem is loaded with ultra-low system-level cut-off voltage to support a wide range of batteries and longer life span of the device.

The company says that the Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem allows end devices with power supply levels as low as 2.2 volts. The modem comes with single-mode 3GPP Release 14 Cat. It comes enables extended coverage for delay-tolerant application on RF frequency bands spanning from 700MHz to 2.1GHz.

Advertisement

The modem comes with ARM Cortex M3 application processor, and it features the native set of IoT data networking protocols, which enable embedded IoT applications. Qualcomm Technologies is also launching an SDK for use with the Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem, which is designed to support developers in running custom software on the integrated applications processor, with an expectation to offer pre-integrated support for cloud platforms such as the Microsoft Azure IoT SDK.