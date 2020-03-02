  • 20:47 Mar 02, 2020

PVR Cinemas introduces its skill on Google Home

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 02, 2020 7:27 pm

With this, users can access various features including upcoming movies, show timings, location and ticket pricing. The skill can be accessed via the application on Android devices.
PVR Cinemas has announced its new skill on Google Home. With this, users can access various features including upcoming movies, show timings, location and ticket pricing. The skill can be accessed via the application on Android devices.

 

Google Home customers can access this skill by installing Google Home application. One can Google Assistant to ‘Talk to PVR Cinemas’. Once the skill is set up, users can ask for trending movie recommendations based on user’s location and theatre preferences. 

 

It also shows showtime recommendation basis on the selected movie and one can even get the price of the seat and more details about the selected movie. One can also ask release date information for upcoming Movies as well. 

 

On the launch of this initiative, Rajat Tyagi, CIO, PVR Ltd. said, “PVR Cinemas has been a forerunner in introducing several industry-first digital initiatives to make movie-going and viewing experience seamless for the consumers. The launch of PVR skill on Google Home is another step in that direction. With PVR skill on Google Home, the movie-goers can get movie recommendations basis their location as well as it allows users to discover movies showing in different cinema formats. This feature is a perfect solution for customers to get instant answers.”

 

PVR Cinemas has designed a bouquet of services like PVR skill on Alexa, PVR App on iWatch, digital cinemas, PVR Privilege, and Quick Tix facility, that provides a seamless cinema viewing experience for patrons.

 

