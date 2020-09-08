PUBG to be back soon in India? Company cuts ties With Chinese Tencent Games

PUBG Corporation has announced that it no longer authorising the franchise to Tencent Games in India and that PUBC Corp will take all publishing responsibilities.

The Indian government banned 118 mobile apps including the popular game PUBG Mobile in India last week following ongoing tensions with China. But now seems like the PUBG Corporation may give some good news to the gamers who were disappointed after its ban in India.



PUBG Corporation has announced that it no longer authorising the franchise to Tencent Games in India and that PUBC Corp will take all publishing responsibilities. The company hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.



This essentially means that the South Korea-based gaming company is taking over the responsibilities. This could mean that the PUBG Mobile may be unbanned in the country soon.



PUBG Corporation in a statement said: In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans.



PUBG Corporation is committed to providing its unique battle royale experience to a global audience and hopes to continue engaging with its passionate player base in India. In addition to regular content updates, the company is exploring different ways to engage its community in India through various region-based activities, including esports and community events.



Further updates will be provided at a later date when available.