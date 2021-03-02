PUBG: New State is not coming to India anytime soon

PUBG: New State is not arriving in India anytime soon, confirms Krafton. Inc, the maker of the title

The makers of the upcoming PUBG: New State game have confirmed that the title is not arriving in India anytime soon. It might arrive in India at a later date but at least not before PUBG: Mobile India is launched first in the country.

Krafton, the parent company of PUBG Corporation, has said that there are no plans to launch PUBG: New State in India yet. "We are not planning to launch New State in India yet,” Krafton quoted saying through a report by a South Korean website 'The Guru'. “It is true that India has been excluded from the pre-registration of New State,” the company told the publication.

This news falls in line with what we saw on the day when the title's pre-registration page went live for users globally. Those who try to pre-register for the game in India are greeted with a 'Item not available in your country' message, therefore not allowing the user to register.

Krafton says it wants to focus on the Indian variant of PUBG Mobile that has been developed specifically keeping in mind the rules and regulations introduced by the Indian Government, and avoiding those scenarios because of which the game got banned in the first place.

The PUBG: New State pretty much cranks up the graphics from the older PUBG along with some new features whereas the basic gameplay remains the same as any other battle royale game out there, where 100 players drop off in the map to fight against each other.

As per the description on Play Store, PUBG: New State brings ultra-realistic graphics and dynamic gunplay. The game introduces drones, combat rolls, and more. PUBG: New State is PUBG 2.0 that was rumoured earlier. The game is set in the year 2051 where "anarchy rules as numerous factions battle each other." PUBG: New State is compatible with Android phones running Android 6.0 and higher.

After teasing the game multiple times back in late 2020, PUBG Mobile India still couldn't make it through the government's restrictions in India. PUBG Mobile India was announced as an India-only version of the global PUBG Mobile app, that comes with new features and gameplay that are kept in line with the rules and regulations in the country. The game is yet to receive approval for launch from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).