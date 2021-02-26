Advertisement

PUBG: New State announced: Will it arrive in India?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 26, 2021 2:31 pm

Latest News

PUBG Makers have announced their newest game that is built upon the original one but with much better gameplay and improved graphics
Advertisement

PUBG Studio, the makers of PlayersUnknown Battleground have announced a new game called PUBG: New State. Krafton Inc. made the announcement through a YouTube video teaser which reveals the game's graphics, story, and gameplay. 

 

The game pretty much cranks up the graphics from the older PUBG along with some new features whereas the basic gameplay remains the same as any other battle royale game out there, where 100 players drop off in the map to fight against each other. 

 

Pubg New State

Advertisement

 

The pre-registrations for the game have already gone live on the Play Store but as expected, the play store listing for the game shows 'Item not available in your country' for India because of the long-standing ban on the app by the Indian Government. 

 

As per the description on Play Store, PUBG: New State brings ultra-realistic graphics and dynamic gunplay. The game introduces drones, combat rolls, and more. PUBG: New State is PUBG 2.0 that was rumoured earlier. The game is set in the year 2051 where "anarchy rules as numerous factions battle each other." PUBG: New State is compatible with Android phones running Android 6.0 and higher. 

 

Indian players might be a bit disappointed because of the game's unavailability in the country. Interestingly,  the publisher of the game is Krafton. Inc which suggests that it might be available in the future in India as Krafton has parted its ways with Tencent long back. Tencent was the Chinese publisher of the game as a result of which the app got banned in India in the first place. 

 

After teasing the game multiple times back in late 2020, PUBG Mobile India still couldn't make it through the government's restrictions in India. PUBG Mobile India was announced as an India-only version of the global PUBG Mobile app, that comes with new features and gameplay that are kept in line with the rules and regulations in the country. The game is yet to receive approval for launch from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). 

PUBG coming back to India on Microsoft Azure?

It's Official: PUBG Mobile is coming back to India

PUBG Making a comeback in India: Government still not satisfied

FreeFire announces two online events

Latest News from PUBG Mobile

You might like this

Tags: PUBG Mobile

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Zoom's 'Live Transcription' paid feature to go free in Fall 2021

Amazon Music is now available for all Android TVs

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies