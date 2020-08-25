PUBG Mobile to get its biggest 1.0 version update on September 8

The new version will be made live from September 8 and it brings new technologies and more

PUBG Mobile has revealed that it will be rolling out its most important update for its battle royale game. The company will be rolling out a 1.0 version of the PUBG Mobile, which it says will be overhauled for launch to offer the most authentic and immersive experience on mobile.

The new version will be made live from September 8 and it brings new technologies and more. The company says that the update fully upgrades the quality of the game. The update brings improvements for players’ characters, including Main Lobby lights and environments, as well its iconic environments. Particles, smoke, air blasts, muzzle flashes, and the addition of scope interaction and more have been improved as well.

Parachuting, sprinting, throwing and other key actions have also been optimized. The update also upgrades lighting systems and texture quality and it brings the vegetation, sky, and water to life. Models and texture quality are also improved to provide a more realistic feel and high-quality experience.

The brand says that it has completely overhauled the user interface and interactive experiences of the game with interactions, visuals, motions and improved sound effects quality. The interface is tweaked to make it easy on the eyes while adding some visual technology elements. The colour tones of Dawn Cyan, smoke grey, hope white and victory yellow was chosen with this update.

To make it easier for players to find what they want, the update will bring new multi-screen switching mode. The existing functions will be more organized in the display. Games, community, and purchases have been separated into 3 different spaces, enabling quick and easy access for players, and creating a simple and clean interface, helping players quickly locate their required functions. In addition, players can customize their own layout, for more comfortable operations and user experience.

“We want to thank every single one of our players for joining us on our journey to the 1.0 launch. Throughout the design and development process we’ve been adamant on keeping the iconic PUBG MOBILE IP and style, while we’ve continued to innovate to deliver the ultimate experience for mobile devices,” said a spokesperson from PUBG MOBILE. “Whilst this is the 1.0 launch, this is by no means the end of development. The new era of PUBG MOBILE is a new beginning, and we have so many more exciting updates for fans which we will share soon.”