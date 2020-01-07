  • 16:40 Jan 07, 2020

PUBG Mobile Royal Pass Season 11 to roll out on January 10, new leaks reveal key details

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2020 3:28 pm

Latest News

The brand has also revealed that the upcoming season will be named by Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow.
PUBG Mobile has announced that it will roll out its latest Season 11 on January 10. The company has teased the upcoming Season on its official social media account. 

 

The brand has also revealed that the upcoming season will be named by Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow. Like always, the new season will bring new skins for guns, backpacks, helmet, parachute and more. However, the company has not officially announced the server downtime information along with patch notes for Season 11 update. 

 

PUBG Mobile

Meanwhile, known tipster Mr Ghost Gaming has revealed key details about the upcoming Season 11 content. As per the tipster, PUBG Mobile users will get a new map known as Town, which will be added for the new Domination mode. The mode is similar to what we have seen in Call of Duty: Mobile. In this mode, users need to capture and hold a position in order to earn points. The teams with the maximum points will win the match. 

 

Furthermore, the tipster claims that the game will bring new skins for AWM, M762, M416 and more. The update will bring Riot Shield that will protect players from enemy fire. Apart from this, the company is also planning to bring a new character to its battle royal game. That said, there is no other information available about the upcoming Season 11 update.

