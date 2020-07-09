PUBG Mobile partners with Yamaha Motor to bring new in-game features

The feature is available on both Android and iOS applications of PUBG Mobile.

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile has announced its partnership with Yamaha Motor to bring new surprises for its popular battle royale game. The company has revealed that players can collect different rewards starting from today.

The feature is available on both Android and iOS applications of PUBG Mobile. With this, players will get new motorcycle skin for a limited time. One can unlock two completely new in-game vehicle skins, MWT-9 and T7 Concept. Furthermore, one can select two different colours for the skin as well. Besides the new vehicle skins, the collaboration brings ZENITH Graphic Helmet and CONTEND Jacket for players as well.

Advertisement

In addition to the new rides, players can also collect rewards by participating in a log-in event during the partnership period. Players who sign in to PUBG Mobile for three days before Wednesday, July 22 will earn a special Yamaha crate, which unlocks a seven-day trial for the MWT-9, ZENITH Graphic Helmet and CONTEND Jacket.

Meanwhile, the developer has rolled out a 0.19.0 update for the PUBG Mobile game. The new update brings the much-teased Livik Map along with Royale Pass Season 14: Spark the Flame theme along with Ancient Secret-themed gameplay and more.

The update pushes out starting from today i.e July 7. The company has revealed that the server will not be taken offline for the update. The update requires approx. 1.84GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.13GB of storage space on iOS devices.

Players on different versions are unable to invite one another, reveals the company. Furthermore, the company has revealed that players who update the game between July 7 to July 12 will get 2,888 Bp along with 100 AG points and nightmare helmet set (3d).