Advertisement

PUBG Mobile partners with Yamaha Motor to bring new in-game features

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 09, 2020 2:30 pm

Latest News

The feature is available on both Android and iOS applications of PUBG Mobile.
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile has announced its partnership with Yamaha Motor to bring new surprises for its popular battle royale game. The company has revealed that players can collect different rewards starting from today. 

 

The feature is available on both Android and iOS applications of PUBG Mobile. With this, players will get new motorcycle skin for a limited time. One can unlock two completely new in-game vehicle skins, MWT-9 and T7 Concept. Furthermore, one can select two different colours for the skin as well. Besides the new vehicle skins, the collaboration brings ZENITH Graphic Helmet and CONTEND Jacket for players as well. 

 

Advertisement

In addition to the new rides, players can also collect rewards by participating in a log-in event during the partnership period. Players who sign in to PUBG Mobile for three days before Wednesday, July 22 will earn a special Yamaha crate, which unlocks a seven-day trial for the MWT-9, ZENITH Graphic Helmet and CONTEND Jacket.

 

Meanwhile, the developer has rolled out a 0.19.0 update for the PUBG Mobile game. The new update brings the much-teased Livik Map along with Royale Pass Season 14: Spark the Flame theme along with Ancient Secret-themed gameplay and more.

 

The update pushes out starting from today i.e July 7. The company has revealed that the server will not be taken offline for the update. The update requires approx. 1.84GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.13GB of storage space on iOS devices.

 

Players on different versions are unable to invite one another, reveals the company. Furthermore, the company has revealed that players who update the game between July 7 to July 12 will get 2,888 Bp along with 100 AG points and nightmare helmet set (3d).

 

Why was TikTok banned in India and not PUBG?

Top 3 alternatives of PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update: New Livik Map, Royale Pass Season 14, Ancient Secret and more

Latest News from PUBG Mobile

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update: New Livik Map, Royale Pass Season 14, Ancient Secret and more

Microsoft Xbox Series X game event scheduled for July 23

Top 3 alternatives of PUBG Mobile

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies
Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44
Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek
Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet

Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet
Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook
Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies