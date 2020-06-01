PUBG Mobile new ‘Mysterious Jungle’ mode goes live

The new mode comes loaded with a host of interesting features.

The new mode is live and it gives a twist to the old Sanhok map, which is available in Classic mode. The new mode is available from today and it brings jungle-themed features and players will have a random chance to activate and get into the new Jungle Adventure mode. The new mode comes with different totems, which can be used for protection and more. Players can easily activate Power Totems, Strategy Totems and Protection Totems to repair their helmets and vests, restore energy and health.

Apart from this, the mode also features new Jungle Food, which spawns at random locations in the map. Players can loot it and consume to experience mystical effects. Random Buffs and Debuff allow players to be able to sense Air Drops, restore Health or Energy, or cause dizziness. The company has also added Hot Air Balloons in the mode that allows players to survey the battlefield from the sky.



Meanwhile, the company recently introduced its Royale Pass Season 13 for its players. The new season is based on the ‘Toy Playground’ theme. The latest Royale Pass Season 13 brings Carton Rangers. The company says that the players will have an option to choose between Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger at Level 50 and players will get Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100. Players are also invited to complete in-game challenges to unlock special and rare items.