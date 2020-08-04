PUBG Mobile gets Ancient Secret Mode, Team Gun Game game mode and more

The update also brings a new Team Gun Game mode along with a new map for Arena.

To start with Ancient Secret Special mode, the gameplay can be selected from the main menu via the Mode Selection screen. Players who activate the new mode can observe and explore an ominous “Ancient Secret” building rising on Miramar and Erangel. This massive two-story structure begins each game at ground-level, but then begins to float and follow the play circle.

The new mode comes with a new Boss battle, which is sealed in a room on the second floor of the structure. Once the players defeat the boss, they will get rich rewards. Players can traverse small ruins that spawn randomly throughout the map, concealing crates and puzzles. The model also features a new interactive Ancient Slate puzzle.

The company has also revealed new Golden Pharaoh X-Suit Outfit set alongside additional Warrior of Ra, Warrior of Nut, Underworld Guide, and Mummy costumes. For the first time ever, outfits can be upgraded up to six levels to access additional benefits, including:

Outfit appearance upgrade

Exclusive entry emotes

Outfit-exclusive lobby emotes

Teammate interaction emotes and item sharing

Spawn Island and kill announcement special effects

Each outfit set includes a unique and exclusive Treasure Create that players can unlock for additional rewards, including Pharaoh Coins to exchange for other outfits, materials to upgrade Golden Pharaoh X-Suit and more. Players can also make lucky draws by using UC or Silver Fragments.

New Arena Gameplay

The company has also introduced a new Team Gun Game that offers four vs. four gameplay with Arena mode starting weapons. As players defeat opponents, their weapons are gradually upgraded. The first team to use the final weapon, the pan, claims the Chicken Dinner. Team Gun Game is available to play every weekend, from Friday to Sunday.

The brand has also introduced a new map for the mode known as Library. As the first-ever indoor map in PUBG MOBILE, the Library comes with symmetrical layout with three assault routes: left, right and centre. Unique positions on platforms, in doorways or behind bookshelves offer competitors advantages for strategic positioning.

In addition to the new Team Gun Game mode and Library map, the content update delivers several additional features, including:

New Arena Attachment – The Barrel Extender muzzle attachment can now be added to most Sniper Rifles, Rifles and Sub-machine Guns. It increases the firearm’s effective range and minimizes damage reduction due to distance

Arena Firearm Damage Reduction Adjustment – Firearm damage is now based upon operational distance per weapon class, which are ordered as Shotgun, Sub-machine Gun, Rifle, Sniper Rifle from near to far, respectively.