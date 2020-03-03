PUBG Mobile celebrates 2nd Anniversary with the new 0.17.0 update

The company has also revealed that the update brings the upcoming new season with festive Anniversary theme “2GETHER WE PLAY”.

Advertisement

UBG Mobile has announced that it has started rolling out 0.17.0 version update to its popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. The company has also revealed that the update brings the upcoming new season with festive Anniversary theme “2GETHER WE PLAY”.

The latest update is now available to download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Starting with the new 0.17.0 update, it brings Hardcore Mode in the Arcade section. In this mode, all sounds prompts have been removed and players need to perform manual actions like pick-up and opening doors. This mode will provide a more realistic experience and competitive challenge.

The update also brings new airdrop weapon known as DBS. The weapon can deal high damage at close range and it is basically a double-barrel shotgun. The gun can be only found via AirDrop and it fires 2 shots per magazine and holds 15 rounds of 12 gauge ammo per reload. The gun can be equipped with Holo Sight, Red Dot along with 2x to 6x scopes.

Advertisement

The update also adds new Death Replay function, where players can watch from the attacker’s point of view for a certain time prior to their deaths. It also brings new Brothers In Arms System where players can register as Rookie or Veteran and play together in the battle of Classic Mode. Veterans with rich game experience can guide rookies in the game and receive great rewards, during which the rookies can learn from the veterans and master the game quickly.

Other key features include:

Universal Marks – Players can now mark locations, supplies, vehicles, death crates and doors for teammates, allowing for quick communication

Colorblind Mode – In Graphics Settings, it is provided more colour options for in-game indicators, such as Poison, Smoke, and Auxiliary Lines, for people with colour blindness.

Teammate Volume Control – Players now can adjust the voice volume of individual teammates in battle.

Firearm balancing and other improvements

The company has also revealed that it is all set to celebrate its upcoming 2nd Anniversary of PUBG Mobile with Royale Pass 12. The new season comes with a theme “2gether We Play” will arrive in-game from March 9. Players will get new festive gears along with challenges and rewards. One can also get a chance to enter Amusement Park Mode in the classic Erangel map from March 12. In this mode, can participate in the upcoming Anniversary Celebration Event in-game for exclusive rewards and achievements.