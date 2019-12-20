  • 18:53 Dec 20, 2019

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update brings Team Deathmatch mode and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 20, 2019 12:56 pm

The update brings the much-awaited Team Deathmatch mode along with new updates
Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. has started rolling out a new update to the light version of its famous battle royale game, PUBG Mobile Lite. The update brings the much-awaited Team Deathmatch mode along with new updates

 

The latest 4vs4 Team Deathmatch was earlier available for the standard PUBG Mobile application. However, the company has brought this mode to the Light version as well. In this mode, players are divided into two teams in a warehouse map. Players get unlimited respawns and one has to eliminate an enemy to gain one point. In this mode, players will get to choose firearms including M416, SCAR-L and Kar98. Furthermore, one can find out Level Three armour and helmets in the map along with M249 light machine guns and RPG-7 rocket launcher. 

 

Apart from this, PUBG Mobile Lite users will get new weapons and attachments. The company has introduced an MK47 rifle that fires 7.62mm bullets and comes with 20-round capacity. The gun will be available on all maps and it comes with single-fire or burst modes. Then there is Skorpion, which is a fully-automatic 9mm 20-round pistol that can be equipped with a red dot sight, suppressor, foregrip and stock. 

 

The update also brings 3x and 6x scopes, which can be equipped to most assault rifles, sniper rifles and submachine guns on all maps. The update also brings Teammate’s real-time status, which is displayed during gameplay to provide additional intel during combat. Enemy locations are also now displayed when players or teammates hit them. 

 

The update also adds the ability to team up and communicate with the new Clan feature and in-game chat channel. Players can also showcase their characters with ranking display appearances and MVP victory poses. The update brings winter-themed in-game skins and main menu. Furthermore, it also adds adjustments and bug fixes along with a report feature for the Friend page.

