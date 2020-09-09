Advertisement

PUBG is looking for Partners in India

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 09, 2020 4:18 pm

Latest News

PUBG Mobile is looking for an Indian gaming firm to partner with, to pass on the publishing rights of the game in India to reverse the ban.
Advertisement

 

Earlier this month, PUBG Mobile along with 117 other china-based apps got banned by the Indian Government under the Section 69A of Information Technology Act. 

 

Now, as per the new reports by Mint, PUBG Corporation is looking for an Indian gaming firm to partner with, to reverse the ban.

 

Advertisement

This news comes just after the news of PUBG Mobile pulling off the publishing rights from the chinese firm Tencent, for publishing the game in India. 

 

According to the report by Mint, PUBG Corporation is in talks with an Indian gaming firm to partner with, for the distribution rights of the game in India

 

The report also suggests that the Government has sent over 70 queries to the game developer after the ban was imposed, to which PUBG has to give a reply within 3 weeks.

 

Read More: Indian Government bans PUBG Mobile and 117 other chinese apps

 

PUBG Corporation is a sub-unit of South Korea based Bluehole Games. As per the report, ownership is not the only issue here for the ban. Issues like Data Privacy security, and what activities are taking place inside the phone are also some of the concerns.

 

There are also rumors of Reliance Jio taking over the publishing rights of PUBG Mobile in India but this hasn't been confirmed yet. 

 

In the statement made by PUBG Mobile, the company said, "In the light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans."

 

The Indian government also banned 59 chinese apps back in June when the famous app TikTok also got removed from the Play Store & App Store in India.

 

PUBG Corporation is committed to providing its unique battle royale experience to a global audience and hopes to continue engaging with its passionate player base in India. In addition to regular content updates, the company is exploring different ways to engage its community in India through various region-based activities, including esports and community events.



 

Indian Government bans PUBG Mobile and 117 other chinese apps

PUBG to be back soon in India? Company cuts ties With Chinese Tencent Games

Latest News from PUBG Mobile

You might like this

Tags: PUBG Mobile

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

What is E-Gopala App?

WhatsApp working on a Catalogue shortcut for businesses and a new Call button

Google introduces Verified Calls feature in the Google Phone app

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i
Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?

Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?
FauG is different from PubG

FauG is different from PubG
Poco M2 1st Impression

Poco M2 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies