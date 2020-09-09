PUBG is looking for Partners in India

PUBG Mobile is looking for an Indian gaming firm to partner with, to pass on the publishing rights of the game in India to reverse the ban.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, PUBG Mobile along with 117 other china-based apps got banned by the Indian Government under the Section 69A of Information Technology Act.

Now, as per the new reports by Mint, PUBG Corporation is looking for an Indian gaming firm to partner with, to reverse the ban.

Advertisement

This news comes just after the news of PUBG Mobile pulling off the publishing rights from the chinese firm Tencent, for publishing the game in India.

According to the report by Mint, PUBG Corporation is in talks with an Indian gaming firm to partner with, for the distribution rights of the game in India

The report also suggests that the Government has sent over 70 queries to the game developer after the ban was imposed, to which PUBG has to give a reply within 3 weeks.

Read More: Indian Government bans PUBG Mobile and 117 other chinese apps

PUBG Corporation is a sub-unit of South Korea based Bluehole Games. As per the report, ownership is not the only issue here for the ban. Issues like Data Privacy security, and what activities are taking place inside the phone are also some of the concerns.

There are also rumors of Reliance Jio taking over the publishing rights of PUBG Mobile in India but this hasn't been confirmed yet.

In the statement made by PUBG Mobile, the company said, "In the light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans."

The Indian government also banned 59 chinese apps back in June when the famous app TikTok also got removed from the Play Store & App Store in India.

PUBG Corporation is committed to providing its unique battle royale experience to a global audience and hopes to continue engaging with its passionate player base in India. In addition to regular content updates, the company is exploring different ways to engage its community in India through various region-based activities, including esports and community events.





