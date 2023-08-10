HomeNewsPUBG Global Series 2 Begins at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes with...

PUBG Global Series 2 Begins at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes with $2 Million at Stake

By The Mobile Indian Network
Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is hosting the PUBG Global Series 2 (PGS2) live from Boulevard Riyadh City from August 10-20. This global-level offline tournament will feature 24 of the world’s top teams as they compete in PUBG: Battlegrounds for a share of the $2 million prize pool.

PUBG: Battlegrounds, a well-known battle royale game, involves up to 100 players competing against each other on a shrinking battlefield, where they must find weapons and equipment to survive against opponents.

Expectations for the tournament have been measured since the initial announcement of the Gamers8: The Land of Heroes Esports line-up. Faisal bin Homran, Chief Esports Officer at the Saudi Esports Federation, commented on the event, saying, “PUBG: Battlegrounds is part of our schedule, and fans can watch in person or online.”

The tournament is notable as the second major championship of the 2023 competitive season organized by PUBG Corporation and the first under the 2023 SUPER Regulations. The Taego map will be the battleground for all matches, and the group stage consists of three groups of eight teams.

The next stage will see the top 16 teams moving to the Winners Bracket, with 12 matches spread over two days, and the bottom eight relegated to the Losers Bracket. The Grand Finals will consist of 18 matches to determine the PGS2 champions.

The winning team will take home a $600,000 first-place prize, while the second and third place finishers will receive $260,000 and $162,000, respectively. With the competition among some of the best teams, Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is expected to draw attention from gaming enthusiasts around the world.

