PUBG bans 2.2 million players who have caught cheating

In a recent move to remove cheating techniques from its game, Tencent has banned 2.2 million players worldwide who were caught using inappropriate means to win the game.

Everyone hates cheating, be it any game. But cheating hurts the most in a battle royale game and for that, Tencent's PUBG Mobile has come to the rescue.

One of the biggest issues in the famous battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, was cheating. People used to stick to inappropriate measures to gain a win in the match. But Tencent is constantly working to provide a cheating-free experience.

A recent move by the developer, banned 2.2 million players worldwide in just 1 week starting from August 20th till August 27th. The news was revealed on PUBG Mobile's Twitter account. The tweet read: "From August 20th to August 27th, 2,273,152 accounts and 1,424,854 devices have been permanently suspended from accessing our game, out of which these are the reasons:

12%: Speed Cheats

22%: Other

27%: Auto-Aim Cheats

32%: X-Ray Vision".

This move will certainly be very beneficial for all the players and will also drastically improve the experience.

To explain some of these cheats, the Speed Cheat could make your character move really fast around the map because of which it will become very difficult to aim at your character.

The X-ray Vision cheat could make you look through walls to reveal the actual position of the player.

The Auto-Aim cheat helps the person to aim at the other player automatically which drastically improves the accuracy.

PUBG Mobile has also been in the news lately for its brand new 1.0 update which will bring much improved graphics, a 36% improvement in frame rate and a big reduction in lag according to a statement issued by Tencent. A $2 million eSports tournament was also announced alongside the update.

The update will also bring the revamped Erangel Map.

