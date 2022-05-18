pTron Tangent Urban wireless neckband launched with 60 Hours playtime

pTron, a lifestyle and audio accessories brand in India, announced today the release of Tangent Urban wireless neckband earphone. The new earphones are specially said to be for gaming and entertainment purposes.

pTron Tangent Urban comes in three colours – Fav Black, Ocean Green, and Magic Blue. It will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 799 only on 18th May, 12PM onwards.

For the launch, Tangent Urban will be available at an exciting price of Rs 99 for the first 100 customers only.

pTron Tangent Urban Features

Tangent Urban wireless neckband earphone are engineered with proprietary AptSense Technology for exceptional gaming experience. The company has claimed that the new earphones offer 60 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The earphones are equipped with the Bluetooth v5.3 for fast & seamless 1-step pairing with any device. Further, the earphones are packed with TrueSonic Bass Boost Technology including 10mm dynamic drivers and EQ.

The sleek and versatile Tangent Urban with magnetic locking IPX4 rated ear-tips design is tailored for sports and active lifestyle. With USB C Quick charging capabilities, the neckband offers 4 hours of play in just 10 mins of charge. The neckband features easy and durable button controls to control music & calls and activate voice assistant.

Lastly, Tangent Urban are equipped with Dual Device connectivity, so that they can be used for online conferences, meetings, classes, and remote offices indoors or outdoor.

Previously, pTron Force X11 smartwatch was launched in India. It is available in two colours including Onyx Black & Suede Pink. The Force X11 is available on Amazon India at Rs 2799 and comes with one year warranty.

Force X11 features a 1.7” large HD full-touch colour display offering amplified brightness. The elegant 2.5D curved spherical dial rests in an alloy metal casing. Equipped with health & wellness sensors, Force X11 continuously tracks Heart Rate & other vital body functions like Blood Oxygen.