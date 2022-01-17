pTron Force X11 smartwatch launched in India

pTron has expanded its product portfolio for wearables with the launch of a new smartwatch pTron Force X11. With this launch, the company promises of Style, Performance & Connectivity. The company claims that the watch comes with a 7-day battery life and has Bluetooth 5.0.

pTron Force X11 is available in two colours including Onyx Black & Suede Pink. Force X11 is available on Amazon India at a special launch price of Rs 2799/- and comes with one year warranty.

pTron Force X11 Specifications

Force X11 features a 1.7” large HD full-touch colour display offering amplified brightness. The elegant 2.5D curved spherical dial rests in an alloy metal casing. Equipped with health & wellness sensors, Force X11 continuously tracks Heart Rate & other vital body functions like Blood Oxygen.

Read More: Fire-boltt Ninja 2 Max smartwatch launched in India for Rs 1899

The smart devices also features 7-Active sports modes to ensure overall physical and mental well-being in the COVID era. Force X11 offers a range of smart features to help you manage your day and quickly get the information you need most such as hands-free smart notifications for incoming calls, SMS and Social media alerts with wireless calling via the Bluetooth v5.0 chipset and the built-in microphone to keep you connected.

With 3 hours of charging time for an extended battery life of 7 days. The Force X11 is compatible with DaFit App for both Android and iOS for an improved user experience. It allows access to a wide range of health data, set reminders, and customised watch faces. The watch is also IP68 rated for water resistance.