PTron launches first Make in India TWS Earbuds

PTron launches its first Make in India TWS earbuds with Google Assistant and Siri Support. The earbuds are IPX8 rated and comes with a bunch of other features.

Advertisement

PTron, the mobile accessories maker headquartered in India is launching a new set of Truly Wireless earbuds-Bassbuds Plus TWS earbuds, that are the company claims is first Make in India TWS earbuds.

Each of the earbuds weighs 4 grams and are built with 8mm copper drivers and the latest BT5.0 technology. PTron claims that Bassbuds Plus offers a battery life of up to 12-hours with the charging case.

Advertisement

The earbuds also have a built-in microphone on the earbuds allows you to take calls, and playback can be controlled through the single-key button on the earbud.

The TWS earbuds come with Siri and Google Assistant support so you can ask your desired assistant to make calls for you and or ask it about the weather.

The earbuds also have a host of other nifty features like one-step instant pairing and single & dual-mode that supports voice assistant and phone calls with single or both earbuds through built-in microphones on both earbuds.

These earbuds from PTron also feature IPX4 weatherproofing for protection from sweat and rain.

Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “With 100 percent Made In India Bassbuds Plus, pTron once again reiterates its dominance in the audio accessories. In our most popular TWS franchise – Bassbuds, with the latest products, we intend to offer the blend of the best features of quality music of the wired and convenience of the wireless".

The buds come in a metallic charging case in 3 different shades of Red, Silver, and Blue and are available at a special launch price of INR 999 on Amazon India from 25th September, 12 Noon.