pTron launches Bassbuds Vista with Wireless Charging

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 15, 2021 12:42 pm

Latest News

pTron has released two new variants of its Bassbuds series of TWS earbuds including Bassbuds Pro and Bassbuds Vista
Ptron today announced the launch of two new TWS earbuds - Bassbuds Vista and Bassbuds Pro. Out of these, the former comes with a 5W Qi Wireless Charging enabled case meaning you will get a wire-free charging experience. 

 

The Bassbuds Vista cost Rs 1,299 while the Bassbuds Pro cost Rs 1,199. The Bassbuds Vista comes in 4 colours including Black, Grey, Blue, and White while the Bassbuds Pro are available in Blue, Red, Green, and Black. Both the earbuds will be available for purchase starting today, that is 15th of February. 

 

The bassbuds vista feature a 5W Qi Wireless Charging enabled case while they can also be charged through a wire. As per Ameen Khwaja, CEO & Founder of pTron, "Bassbuds Vista is the budget segment’s only TWS product that supports both wired and wireless charging". 

 

Bassbuds Vista

 

The Bassbuds Vista comes with the latest BT5.1 chipset and an enhanced ceramic microphone. The audio quality relies on a 10mm dynamic driver and has nano-coated earbuds that come with an IPX4 rating for protection from water and sweat during those intense outdoor or indoor sessions. It also has features such as One-step smart pairing and Smart Voice Assistant. These buds offer 4 hours of playtime increasing to 8 hours with the charging case. Each earbud has a 40mAh battery while the case has a 400mAh battery. 

 

Bassbuds Pro

 

The Bassbuds Pro on the other hand also have BT5.1 chipset in a flat touch surface earbud design for improved connectivity and smooth gesture control. Other advanced features include Smart insta-pairing, mono and stereo modes, Smart Voice Assistance, and Smart-Digital display charging case. The buds are IPX4 certified making them sweat and water resistant. 

 

The Bassbuds Pro offers up to 12 Hours total playback time with the charging case that comes with a Type C Fast charging. Each earbud comes with a 40mAh battery while the case packs a 300mAh battery. 

