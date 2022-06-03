pTron Force X10E smartwatch to launch in India soon

pTron has launched a new smartwatch in India called Force X10E. It is the latest entry-level smartwatch from pTron that comes with features like a touchscreen display, support for multiple sports modes and more. It features a crown at the right side using which one can navigate through the smartwatch.

While the brand hasn’t announced a launch date for the watch, an Amazon Microsite not only confirms the price but also all of the features of the watch. According to the microsite, the smartwatch will come at a price of Rs 1,899. It will have a rectangular dial along with a crown and a metal body. It will sport a large 1.7-inch HD touch display with 240 x 280 pixels resolution.

The watch weighs 31 grams and has support for 300+ watch faces. The pTron Force X10E supports 24 hour realtime health monitoring. It can monitor one’s Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen, Calories and also track Steps and provide Sedentary Alert. The watch supports 7 Active sports modes such as Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping and more.

Other features also include Menstrual Cycle tracking for women and sleep monitoring. The smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android. It is backed by a 250mAh battery which can run for up to 12 days and has a charging time of 3 hours. The watch is IP68 water & dust resistant, and also has the ability to control the camera of the smartphone.

Lastly, the pTron Force X10E has support for smart notifications such as incoming call alert, SMS and weather notifications, Social media alerts, Find your watch and Breathe training. The watch will be available in Space Blue, Onyx Black and Suede Pink. Additionally, one can also change straps of the watch.