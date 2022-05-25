pTron Bassbuds Wave launched with 40 hours playtime, ENC support

pTron today introduced the next generation in its Bassbuds true-wireless earbud line, the Bassbuds Wave, featuring 50ms Low latency for audio and video sync, DSP Environmental Noise Cancelling, 40 hours of playtime, and a long list of features contributing to enhanced calling & music experience, ergonomics, and the user experience.

Available in a satin black finish, the Bassbuds Wave will be available at an introductory price of Rs 999 only on Amazon India, from 25th May, 12 PM onwards.

Featuring a fin-shaped design, the Bassbuds Wave naturally adjust to your ear, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit. With noise isolating custom-designed earbuds, the Bassbuds Wave provides enhanced aural clarity & expansive audio.

The pTron Bassbuds Wave comes with energy-efficient, low latency, and falter-free Bluetooth 5.3 that provides high performance in a compact true wireless design. Offering the ultimate true-wireless experience, the earbuds also feature intuitive smart touch control that allows easy toggling between music and dedicated movie mode, control music/calls, and activate the smartphone’s voice assistant with just a few taps.

Packed in a chic minimal aesthetic with a trendy design and matt-finish body, the earbuds are IPX4 certified for sweat and water and come in a comfortable to carry 300mAh charging case with smooth rounded edges offering robust 40 hours of total playback. The charging case also features a Type C port that offers 3 hours of playback on the earbuds with just 10mins of charging.

“Bassbuds Wave is ideal for the active, fitness lovers, music enthusiasts, and remote workers alike who aim to enjoy the highest quality studio-grade sound and the most immersive truly wireless experience”, says the brand.