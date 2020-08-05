Advertisement

pTron Bassbuds Urban wireless earbuds launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 05, 2020 5:45 pm

The wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 1,299 and it is available for purchase from Amazon.
pTron has today announced the launch of new wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as pTron Urban, the wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 1,299 and it is available for purchase from Amazon. 

 

The wireless earbuds are available in three colour options including Garnet Black, Rose Gold and Moonstone White. The Garnet Black Bassbuds Urban is available on Amazon India. 

 

pTron Bassbuds Urban wireless earbuds features

 

The wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and it also features A2DP technology for stereo sound effect. The TWS come are lightweight and it weighs just 4 grams. It comes with dual flange ear-top that provides a customised sealed in-ear fit and better noise isolation from ambient sound. The smart touch controls on the earbuds allow for seamless calls, music and volume control.

 

The wireless earbuds come with up to 10 meter connectivity and it comes with a 6mm driver that delivers Hi-Fi stereo sound with deep bass. The earbuds can be used independently as well. It comes with a 400mAh charging case that delivers battery life up to 15 hours. The earbuds come with 5 hours of playback time. They also support Google Assistant, Siri & Alexa for a truly hands-free experience.  The Bassbuds Urban also support low-latency streaming so that you can enjoy jitter-free video and movies.

 

Commenting on the launch of pTron Bassbuds Urban, Ameen Khwaja, CEO, pTron said, “It is our vision at pTron to host the crossover between style and performance. We believe that the shift to the wireless is imminent. Urban is the product of our long-held passion for the future of audio consumption.  Through Bassbuds Urban, we wish to deliver superior audio performance with a rich and sturdy design. With the overwhelming success of the Bassbuds series, we had to up our research game and study what the market wants and needs in terms of price and performance. Every feature of Bassbuds Urban is the result of a detailed study. We have since been channeling our resources to deliver the best”.

 

