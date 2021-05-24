Advertisement

pTron Bassbuds Sports TWS earbuds launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 24, 2021 4:44 pm

The wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and USB C Fast charge.
pTron has today announced the launch of new wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Bassbuds Sports, the true wireless stereo earphones is available at Rs 999 on Amazon India.

 

It comes in three colours - Inspiring Yellow, Blooming Blue and the Classic Black and it is available for purchase from Amazon.

With a secure dual-lock function and in-ear fit with over the ear hook, the buds cater specially to athletes looking to push themselves without worrying about the buds falling out.

 

The highlight of the buds is its long 32+ hours of playback, 8 hours from the earbuds & 24 hours from the Charging Case and these earbuds get fully charged in just 1 hour.

 

The wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and USB C Fast charge. They come with IPX4 waterproof rating. The wireless earbuds come with up to 10 meter connectivity and come with a 6mm driver that delivers Hi-Fi stereo sound with deep bass.

 

It is built on features including quick connection to your device’s voice assistant, must-have audio controls such as call, track and volume control, dual mics, solo bud use and more.

 

Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron commented at the launch, “2020 saw a major rise in demand for TWS Earbuds. We have been aggressive in the segment for the past 2 years with quite a few break-through products. We’re thrilled to be bringing this incredible new addition to our Bassbuds franchise and foray into the Sports category making it accessible to all. Essentially made for bikers and runners Bassbuds Sports can withstand rigorous activities allowing our pTron fans to experience music free from wires and hassles.”

