PS Plus February 2024 Games Catalog Refreshed: Try Out NFS Unbound, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla & More

For a middle of the month refresh, PS Plus games catalog for February 2024 is now seeing more additions apart from Foamstars, Rollerdrome and more which were announced earlier this month. The new catalog includes famous titles such as Need For Speed Unbound, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and more, where all of them will be playable beginning February 20.

Available for both PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, NFS Unbound will come to PS5 with both separate single and multiplayer campaigns. This latest edition in the Need for Speed franchise from Criterion Games delivers various types of gameplay such as Race against time, outsmart the cops, and the ability to take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge.

The next title is “The Outer World: Spacer’s Choice Edition”. The Outer Worlds is a single-player, sci-fi RPG from the developer of Pillars of Eternity and Fallout: New Vegas. Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edges of the galaxy, you awake decades later to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the far-flung Halcyon colony. It’ll also be available to both Extra and Premium subscribers on PS5 only.

Then there will be ‘Tales of Arise’ for both PS4 and PS5. The title is from Bandai Namco and comes as a new entry in the long-running ‘Tales’ series, featuring a diverse cast of characters, an intuitive and rewarding combat system, and a captivating story. The tale begins with two people born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future.

Other games coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in February 2024 include:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – PS4, PS5

LEGO Worlds – PS4

LEGO Jurassic World – PS4

Roguebook – PS4, PS5

Rogue Lords – PS4

Tales of Zestiria – PS4

There will be some games that will be available only to PlayStation Premium subscribers. These include: