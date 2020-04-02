Pristyn Care introduces telemedicine services, partners with laboratories for COVID-19 Testing

The company has also revealed that it has partnered with laboratories across the country for COVID-19 testing.

Advertisement

Pristyn Care has announced the launch of its telemedicine services in India during the Coronavirus lockdown. The company has also revealed that it has partnered with laboratories across the country for COVID-19 testing.

The company has revealed that has set up a control room to address any query related to COVID-19 through a dedicated helpline number 801 000 2266. The control room functions as per protocols of WHO and the Ministry of Health.

Furthermore, the brand says that it will provide online prescriptions online consultations to address generic queries of cough, cold, fever, aches and pains, etc. Additionally, the patients can be assisted in getting diagnostic tests done and also be redirected, if required, to in-house specialists across ENT, Gynaecology, Urology, Vascular and General Surgery.

Pristyn Care has also partnered with over 50 laboratories across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad to conduct COVID-19 detection tests, authorized by the Government of India and The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The test can be booked on the website or on call post an online doctor consultation.

Advertisement

Patients can provide samples at their nearest lab or certified phlebotomists can collect them from the patients' homes. The report will be made available to the patients within 24-48 hours of the sample collection.

Commenting on the launch, Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder, Pristyn Care said, “Since people are unable to visit doctors, they resort to either self-diagnosing their symptoms or self-medicating, both of which can be detrimental to their health. We must inculcate the habit of consulting specialists for health issues. From online consultation to getting tested to providing hospitalisation if required, we at Pristyn Care have developed a full stack of healthcare services to serve patients. So, anybody can call our helplines and reach out to our internal team of doctors for consultation.”