Tata Play To Bundle Amazon Prime Lite Subscription: Know Price, Benefits

Tata Play, a content distribution platform in India, has partnered with Amazon Prime to provide Tata Play DTH and Tata Play Binge customers with various ways to access Prime Video content through Prime Lite subscription. Tata Play DTH subscribers can now select from a range of packs, starting at INR 199 per month, that include a variety of their favourite TV channels along with Prime Lite with Tata Play. Likewise, Tata Play Binge users can also benefit from the same offer.

The new price plans from Tata Play Binge allow the audience to make their own OTT packs. “Prime Video’s addition to the league of 30+ national, international, and regional apps on Tata Play Binge aims to further elevate content bingeing into an even more indulgent experience, all in one convenient location across languages, genres, and devices”, read a release from the company.

Aside from the Prime Video content, the Prime Lite subscription that Tata Play will offer will include benefits such as free unlimited same-day delivery across 1M+ products and next-day delivery across 4M+ products, prime early access and exclusive deals, and 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card while shopping on Amazon.

Tata Play & Prime Video Lite: Plan Prices

The plans start at Rs 199 for those with DTH Packs who want to access Prime Lite with Tata Play. These plans give you access to Prime Video content on any 2 screens (mobile or TV) and include other benefits mentioned above.

For those who have Tata Play Binge, you also get all the benefits mentioned above. However, the pricing differs slightly from DTH pricing. One can select 6 OTT apps of their choice, including Prime Lite, at Rs 199 per month, or have all 33 apps, including Prime Lite, at Rs 349 per month.

In addition to the above new plans, DTH customers can also subscribe to Amazon Prime’s annual subscription through Tata Play DTH at an attractive limited-time introductory offer. They will gain access to Prime Video, free shipping and shopping benefits, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, etc., and access through 5 devices.