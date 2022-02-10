Prime Video Channels Collaborates With hayu to offer Reality Shows

Amazon Prime Video is offering an array of the most popular international reality shows for its viewers with hayu. Available on Prime Video Channels as an add-on subscription, hayu gives Prime members in India access to thousands of reality TV titles in English, all available to watch on the same day as U.S. telecast.

Prime members in India can now subscribe to hayu through Prime Video Channels at an introductory price of Rs 999 per year.

A subscription-based streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, hayu offers extensive choice, with a wide variety of unscripted subgenres available in English language. There is a selection of programming with Hindi subtitles, including home and design, dating, cooking, fashion, and true crime.

hayu offers top reality TV content like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-offs along with many others, including The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, Top Chef and Family Karma. Subscribers don’t have to worry about spoilers as the vast majority of U.S. shows are available on hayu the same day as their U.S. broadcast.

hayu is already available through Prime Video Channels in other countries including the U.K., Canada, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain and Australia. Through an add-on subscription, Prime members in India will be able to subscribe to hayu and can watch all seasons and all episodes of world renowned reality TV shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real Housewives, Top Chef, Million Dollar Listing, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, The Real Murders Of Orange County, License To Kill, Family Karma, and many more.

hayu and its popular series will now be available in addition to customers’ favourite Amazon Originals like Shershaah, Mirzapur, Inside Edge, The Family Man, and The Tomorrow War, without having the need to toggle from app to app.

Prime Video Channels benefits for Prime members include: