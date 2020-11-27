Advertisement

Portronics My Buddy Hexa 22 Portable Laptop Stand launched for Rs 1299

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 27, 2020 4:11 pm

With a solid ABS Plastic build, the My Buddy Hexa 22 has a portable, foldable and compact design that allows you to carry it anywhere with ease, anytime you want.
Portronics has launched My Buddy Hexa 22, a portable laptop stand, to offer comfortable working postures and reduced stress levels.

My Buddy Hexa 22 is available at Rs 1,299 on all leading online and offline stores. As part of a special ongoing offer, the product is available at a discounted price on the brand’s official website.

With a solid ABS Plastic build, the My Buddy Hexa 22 has a portable, foldable and compact design that allows you to carry it anywhere with ease, anytime you want. The stand can firmly hold all laptop sizes up to 15 inches, including MacBook and Tablets, preventing slipping and other dangers to your device.

My Buddy Hexa 22 multifunctional design, facilitate an improved work posture. The stand also comes with a vent to stimulate natural airflow, which reduces the chance of overheating issues by keeping the device cool at all times.

The natural air ventilation works with the laptop’s in-built fan to keep the device cool. This feature not only enhances the life of the device and its battery but also prolongs the life of the internal components like the CPU, motherboard, etc.

The laptop stand is equipped with a 360-degree Rotatable base, so you can easily rotate your laptop without moving yourself. Its 7 customizable angles let you adjust the height of the stand, reducing the risk of neck and wrist injuries, easier typing, and a more comfortable viewing experience.

