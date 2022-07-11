Portronics Muffs A wireless headphones launched for Rs 1,999

Portronics has today announced the launch of a new pair of headphones in India. Called Portronics Muffs A, the wireless headphones can go on for 30 hours on a single charge.

The Portronics Muffs A is priced at an MRP of Rs 1,999. The colour options available are Blue, Red and Black. They are available at the company’s official website, Amazon, and other leading online and offline stores. Further, the headphones are backed with a 12-month warranty period.

Portronics Muffs A Features

The Portronics Muffs A headphones are built using memory foam-based extremely soft and skin-friendly (removable) ear cushions. They are shaped with an ergonomic fluid design that offers superior comfort even when used over longer hours. The ergonomic design also gives you better sound isolation and enjoy your music and movies in peace or attend to voice and video calls without any disturbance.

The Muffs A is also designed with water, sweat and dust-resistant IPX5 body. So you can be worry-free when using it during sweaty workouts or if you are caught in unexpected rain during your commute.

The headphones are powered by large 40mm drivers that produce deep and powerful bass while offering distortion-free crisp highs and mids. The Portronics Muffs A features superior connectivity over a longer range with the latest Bluetooth V5.2

The built-in 520mAh Lithium-ion battery can be topped up to 100% in mere 55 minutes. This will offer you a total playback time of up to 30 hours. And thanks to the USB-C charging port, you can use your current Smartphone’s charger with ease.

Moreover, the Portronics Muffs A can also be used with an audio cable that can be connected directly to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. The audio cable can also benefit those who love gaming as it offers zero latency for superior audio sync.