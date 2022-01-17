HomeNewsPortronics launches Vayu portable Air Inflator at Rs 2,899

Portronics launches Vayu portable Air Inflator at Rs 2,899

The Portronics Vayu Tyre Inflator comes in black with a premium matte finish at an introductory price of Rs 2,899.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Portronics Vayu

Portronics has today launched Vayu, a portable tyre inflator which will relieve you from the hassle of going around gas stations.

The Portronics Vayu Tyre Inflator comes in black with a premium matte finish at an introductory price of Rs 2,899. Users can buy this from the company’s official website, Flipkart and leading offline stores, backed with a 12-months warranty.

The company says that of you are a frequent traveler Vayu is going to be your perfect travel buddy. This will inflate anything from tyres to balls to deflated objects at a fraction of cost, in a fraction of time.

Portronics Vayu Features

Portronics Vayu comes with many nozzles of different sizes, shapes and functions and is a Presta Valve adapter enabled model. The device is combined with battery power of 4000mAh and an output of 50W. It is claimed to inflate the tires of most vehicles in a matter of moments.

ALSOn READ: Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch launched for Rs 3,399

Vayu comes with 4 smart modes. This includes Car mode, Motorcycle mode, Bicycle mode and Ball mode to cater to your every need. This device comes with a digital display with an LED interface that shows the parameters of the devices on which it is used.

This Portable Tyre Inflator comes with a Type-C USB charging cable that can charge your device at an amazing speed. On a single charge, Vayu can inflate upto 150 PSI, depending upon the vehicle and object type. Moreover, the product comes with a function where it can change the pressure unit from PSI to any other preferred unit (bar, kPA, kg/cm2) which is a standalone feature of the device.

The Vayu Portable Tyre Inflator is very handy. It can be easily carried around thanks to its aesthetic, light-weight and strong design. This device will help you fill up a tyre in mere 9 minutes which is faster than the usual tyre filling time. Vayu auto-detects the pressure and stops as it reaches the limit. Users can set it manually too as per their convenience.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleVivo Y21e launched in India for Rs 12,990 with Snapdragon 680, 5000mAh battery
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.