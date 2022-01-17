Portronics launches Vayu portable Air Inflator at Rs 2,899

Portronics has today launched Vayu, a portable tyre inflator which will relieve you from the hassle of going around gas stations.

The Portronics Vayu Tyre Inflator comes in black with a premium matte finish at an introductory price of Rs 2,899. Users can buy this from the company’s official website, Flipkart and leading offline stores, backed with a 12-months warranty.

The company says that of you are a frequent traveler Vayu is going to be your perfect travel buddy. This will inflate anything from tyres to balls to deflated objects at a fraction of cost, in a fraction of time.

Portronics Vayu Features

Portronics Vayu comes with many nozzles of different sizes, shapes and functions and is a Presta Valve adapter enabled model. The device is combined with battery power of 4000mAh and an output of 50W. It is claimed to inflate the tires of most vehicles in a matter of moments.

ALSOn READ: Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch launched for Rs 3,399

Vayu comes with 4 smart modes. This includes Car mode, Motorcycle mode, Bicycle mode and Ball mode to cater to your every need. This device comes with a digital display with an LED interface that shows the parameters of the devices on which it is used.

This Portable Tyre Inflator comes with a Type-C USB charging cable that can charge your device at an amazing speed. On a single charge, Vayu can inflate upto 150 PSI, depending upon the vehicle and object type. Moreover, the product comes with a function where it can change the pressure unit from PSI to any other preferred unit (bar, kPA, kg/cm2) which is a standalone feature of the device.

The Vayu Portable Tyre Inflator is very handy. It can be easily carried around thanks to its aesthetic, light-weight and strong design. This device will help you fill up a tyre in mere 9 minutes which is faster than the usual tyre filling time. Vayu auto-detects the pressure and stops as it reaches the limit. Users can set it manually too as per their convenience.