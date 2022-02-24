Portronics launches Harmonics 250 and Harmonics X1 neckbands

Portronics has today launched its new range of premium neckbands Harmonics 250 and Harmonics X1. These newly launched neckbands boast of superior audio quality with smart features such as magnetic latch, superfast Type-C charging and longer battery life.

The all new Portronics Harmonics 250 and Portronics Harmonics X1 are priced at INR 1,199 and INR 999 respectively. These products can be purchased from Portronics website, Amazon and other leading online and offline stores. They are backed with a 12-month warranty.

Portronics Harmonics 250 Wireless Stereo Neckband

Portronics Harmonics 250 is available in two colours – Black and Green. It comes with 800mAh battery capacity. With a single charge of 2 hours it delivers 60 hours Playtime, 1,000 hours of standby time and stays powered upto 15 Days.

Backed with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, it is easily compatible with Laptop, Tab, Smartphone or TV. It is ergonomically designed and comes with a durable silicon material body weighing mere 58 grams.

With its voice assistance feature, the neckband lets you easily navigate the music, make/receive calls. Furthermore, the neckband comes with a magnetic latch which when not in use, attaches the earpieces and turns off automatically. It later resumes the audio from the moment they are separated. This feature helps keep the wires away from tangling. It also prevents the neckband from falling off the shoulders when not in use.

Harmonics X1 Wireless Sports Neckband

Harmonics X1 comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology. It delivers crisp and clear audio performance with super bass sound. This neckband has been specifically crafted for the long run with a battery capacity of 150 mAh. It offers 15 hours of playtime and upto 55 hours of standby time. The swift action and energy-saving tech enabled Harmonics X1, not only saves energy but also enhances the battery.

Just like Harmonics 250, this neckband has earbuds that are magnetic in nature and latch onto each other once they are not in use which saves battery. It is available in three colours – Black, Red and Green.