Portronics launches Pure Sound 102 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer in India

Adding to its range of sound systems, Portronics has announced the launch of its newest Soundbar- ‘Pure Sound 102’ with a Wireless Subwoofer. In addition, the newly launched Soundbar is equipped with a gamut of multimedia features.

Portronics Pure Sound 102 is available in black with a matt finish at a discounted price of Rs 8,999. It is backed with a 12-months warranty and can be purchased from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, and other leading online and offline stores.

The Pure Sound 102 soundbar has a sleek European design that takes up minimal space and doesn’t mess with the room’s elegant look.

Featuring 160-Watt of system output with a wireless subwoofer, the Soundbar provides 3D surround sound with up to 2.1 channels. Furthermore, its easy remote-control access allows switching between various music modes along with play, pause, volume, bass, treble, etc.

It also packs in some of the latest technologies to create a feature-packed audio system. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, Pure Sound 102 offers a host of other multiple connectivity options such as– USB Drive, 3.5mm Aux-In, Optical Input Port and HDMI.

Talking about one of the recent launches from the brand, it came up with a new Bluetooth speaker back in September. The Portronics Dash Speaker comes with a Wireless Karaoke Mic that has a built-in audio recording feature. It supports USB and 3.5mm Aux connectivity as well. The company claims that the new speaker provides up to 5-6 hours of playtime with 4400 mAh Lithium battery capacity and offers superior sound quality with heavy bass and 40W of sound output.

The speaker is enabled with the True Wireless Stereo feature, in which two Dash speakers can be connected simultaneously for enhanced sound output. In addition, it has a user-friendly digital display using which you can scroll through various options.