Portronics launches Harmonics 230 wireless sports neckband with fast charging

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 07, 2021 5:19 pm

Portronics Harmonics 230 wireless earphones also come in 3 different bud sizes, allowing one to choose the best fit for their ears.
Portronics has launched “Harmonics 230” - a Wireless Sports Neckband with active CVC 8.0 Noise reduction technology.

 

The Portronics Harmonics 230 is available in Black and Blue colours for Rs 1,999 and currently at introductory discounted prices in all leading online and offline stores. It is backed by a 1-year warranty.

The newly launched wireless neckband delivers clear voice quality regardless of any external noise. The wireless earphones also come in 3 different bud sizes, allowing one to choose the best fit for their ears.

 

In a mere 2-hour of full charging time, Harmonics 230 lasts up to a 7 hours. Even 5-minute rapid charge lets the headset play for up to 2 hours at a time and in 20 minutes, it can gear up further for a 4-hour of playtime.

 

With its smart, in-line controls, the wireless headset is destined to become the best workout buddy. Liquid silicone so lightweight, one can simply hang the wireless earphones around the neck and prevent them from slipping off or getting tangled.

 

Furthermore, powerful magnets on the back of the earbuds let you attach both earbuds together while not in use, so one can conveniently keep it around their neck without any hassle.

 

Portronics Auto 12 In-Car Bluetooth Receiver launched in India

Portronics 'Adapto 20' 20W Fast charging Adaptor launched at an introductory price of Rs 699

Portronics "SoundDrum L" Portable Bluetooth Speaker launched

Amazfit Bip U Pro to be available for Rs 4,999 in India

Flipkart launches Nokia TWS earbuds along with Neckband wireless earphones

