Portronics Yogg Kronos fitness tracker launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2019 4:37 pm

Yogg Kronos comes with a 1.3-inch colour display with multi-touch support. The smartwatch helps in tracking heart rate and daily activity goals for steps, calories, distance and sleep time.
Portronics has today announced the launch of a new fitness tracker cum smartwatch in India. Dubbed Yogg Kronos, the smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999 and it is available for purchase from both online and offline platforms. 

 

The latest smartwatch comes with one year of warranty. The Yogg Kronos comes with a 1.3-inch colour display with multi-touch support. The smartwatch helps in tracking heart rate and daily activity goals for steps, calories, distance and sleep time. One can also set reminders too.

 

Users can get notifications from social apps, emails, and also get missed calls on the smartwatch. One can synchronize daily data with a smartphone using the VeryFit Pro App. The smartwatch is IP68 making it water and dust resistant. The watch weighs only 40.8 grams and the material quality of the watch is very comfortable and skin-friendly, the company claims

 

The watch can be charged using magnetic charging cable and it is loaded with a 210mAh battery. The company claims that it can deliver up to 8-10 days battery backup. 

 

Previously, the company introduced multi-purpose LED lamp that comes with a built-in Bluetooth speaker. The speaker comes with 3-watts output and it also comes with a microphone through which one can take calls. The LED lamp comes with 2 watts LED that allow three different levels of brightness.

