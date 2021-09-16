Portronics Dash Bluetooth Speaker launched with Karaoke Mic

Portronics has extended its Bluetooth speaker range with the launch of “Dash Speaker”, which comes with a Wireless Karaoke Mic. Portronics Dash is available in 3 colours – Black, Grey, and Blue at the best price offer of Rs 7,499. The product is backed with 12 months warranty and can be purchased from all the leading online and offline stores.

Portronics Dash Features

Dash Speaker comes with a Wireless Karaoke Mic that has a built-in audio recording feature. It supports USB and 3.5mm Aux connectivity as well.

The company claims that the new speaker provides up to 5-6 hours of playtime with 4400 mAh Lithium battery capacity and offers superior sound quality with heavy bass and 40W of sound output.

The speaker is enabled with the True Wireless Stereo feature, in which two Dash speakers can be connected simultaneously for enhanced sound output. It has a user-friendly digital display that adds charm to the product; you can easily view selected options on the screen.

It is equipped with the latest Bluetooth version 5.0 that allows you to have quick, reliable access to your favourite streams, devices and services, every time. In addition, dash speaker has a built-in Radio FM connectivity. It allows you to tune in and listen to your favourite FM Channels, whenever you want to.

Previously, Portronics launched Pure Sound 101 Sound Bar at Rs 7,999 with Wired Subwoofer. The Pure Sound 101 is available in Black colour with a matt finish. It is backed with a 12-months warranty and can be purchased from all the leading online and offline stores.

The Pure Sound 101 Sound Bar can be easily accessed with the fully functional remote control that allows switching between various music modes along with play, pause, volume, bass, treble, etc. It comes with the latest Bluetooth technology, version 5.0. Equipped with a wall mount feature, Pure Sound 101 allows you to mount it on the wall. The soundbar can be connected through an AUX, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB.