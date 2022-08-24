Portronics BEEM 300 Wi-Fi Multimedia LED Projector launched in India

Portronics has launched the BEEM 300, a Portable Wi-Fi Multimedia LED Projector which comes with up to 200-inches of 1080P image quality, 250 ANSI Lumens Ultra Light Beam and 10 watts of High-Fidelity audio. Furthermore, the projector has both wireless and wired connectivity options.

Portronics BEEM 300 Portable Wi-Fi Multimedia LED Projector is available at an introductory price of Rs 19,999 backed with a standard 1-year warranty. Users can buy this product from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.com and other leading online and offline stores.

Compatible with anything that can cast over Wi-Fi or holds an HDMI port, the BEEM 300 can connect to your smartphone, PC, laptop, tablet, or game console and can also play movies and music stored on the pen drive.

It comes with four-point trapezoidal front projection for Corner (up to ±35°) and Vertical (up to ±45°) keystone adjustments that allows the Portronics BEEM 300 to be placed in almost any position without any obstruction to the viewer. It gets 30,000-hour 250 ANSI Lumens LED projection lamp and has a compact footprint allowing one to tag it along anywhere they need an instant display screen ranging from 50 to 200 inches.

The BEEM 300 from Portronics has in-built 10W High-Fidelity speakers and one can also hook up their multimedia receiver and instantly turn on surround sound audio on the home entertainment system. The projector also supports the screen mirroring feature.

Talking about other recent launches from the brand, it launched the Portronics Muffs A in India last month. The Portronics Muffs A headphones are built using memory foam-based extremely soft and skin-friendly (removable) ear cushions. They are shaped with an ergonomic fluid design that offers superior comfort even when used over longer hours.