Porsche Design PDT40 TWS announced with Active Noise Cancellation

Porsche Design has launched a new set of ANC wireless earphones into the market called Porsche Design PDT40, the true wireless earphones come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and Qi wireless charging.

Let’s see the Porsche Design PDT40 Specs along with its pricing details:

The Porsche Design PDT40 TWS are priced at $210 (approximately Rs. 16,800) and are available through the official Porsche Design site. As of now, they have been launched in select global markets including the US and Europe. There is no information about the availability of the new earphones in India.

Porsche Design PDT40 Features and Specifications

The Porsche Design Sport wireless in-ear headphones come with touch control. They have a sporty design and ensure maximum comfort for the wearer as well as high-end audio performance. The high-gloss plastic coating combined with layers of matte rubber keeps the headphones lightweight while also ensuring the optimum ergonomic fit.

The true wireless earphones come with active noise cancellation and Qi wireless charging in addition to USB Type-C charging. For connectivity, the headphones support Bluetooth 5.2. Further, they are compatible with the default voice assistant on your smartphone

When fully charged, the in-ear headphones offer six hours of play time, extended to 21 hours by the charging case. The charging case charges via USB-C or wirelessly via a Qi-compatible charger. Lastly, they are equipped with an IP55-rated build which makes dust and water resistant.

