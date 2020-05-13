Advertisement

Porsche launches 911 Turbo S in India for Rs 3.08 crore, now taking orders

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 13, 2020 7:58 pm

The latest generation of the 911 series packs more power and advanced tech features.
Porsche India has launched the new 911 Turbo S sports sedan for consumers with a price tag of Rs 3.08 crore (ex-showroom). The company is now taking bookings for the car through its online website, where the buyer can even customise the model depending on their choice of colour and interiors.

 

 Talking about the 911 Turbo S, the new version comes with a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This unit can put out 640PS of power and 800Nm of torque, which lets you push from zero to 100km/hr in just 2.7 seconds. The 911 Turbo S can go up to top speed of 330Km/hr. Porsche claims with four air intakes, the engine's performance sees dramatic improvement, which makes driving all the more better.

 The interiors of the car is a mix of premium finished materials that reflect its sporty nature with the use of leather and carbon fibre in select areas. It gets a 10.9-inch infotainment screen which is ably supported by Porsche Connect for advanced features and it gets a new configuration that is easy to use while driving. The deliveries for the new 911 Turbo S are likely to start by end of this year.

 

Porsche is also using this situation to digitise its retail operations, something that a host of car makers in India have already done over the past few days. We've already seen the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Honda Cars and even BMW switch to digital platform to help people book their preferred car without stepping outside during the lockdown, and even after it's lifted in the coming weeks. 

 

We're hoping that Porsche joins the ranks of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors to open their dealerships across the country in the coming weeks, which will help its existing customers with any service support they require. 

