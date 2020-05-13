Advertisement

7 auto companies open dealerships, service centres in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 13, 2020 1:37 pm

Latest News

Slowly but gradually car and bike makers are opening up their retail points across the country.
After a muted affair in April, the Indian auto sector is slowly gearing up to open its business across the country. Many brands have started operating their dealerships and service centres with all the required safety measures in place. This includes both car and bike manufacturers and here's a list of the companies that are now making deliveries of cars which were booked before the lockdown, as well as offering service support for their customers. 

Maruti Suzuki

The country's largest carmaker has close to 3500 showrooms but they are currently opening 600 of those to help people in the orange and green zones to book and buy new vehicles. The dealerships have been instructed to minimise contact with the customer, provide them with mask, gloves as well as check their health with a thermal scanner. The minimal contact policy allows the brand to get payments done via digital platforms and thereby ensuring the safety of everyone involved. 

Hyundai

The South Korean carmaker claims to have restarted 326 dealerships and 412 service centres across the country, without mentioning the areas where it is available. It is advisable that existing Hyundai customers can call their respective service workshops to check if they have started operations once again. Just like Maruti, Hyundai is also ensuring that people in its showrooms are provided with masks, gloves for employees and thermal scanning for anyone who comes to visit.  

 

Bajaj Auto 

Without telling how many, Bajaj pointed out that a large number of its dealership and service workshops are now operational. Surprisingly, few workshops in Delhi-NCR region have also started calling their customers to check if they want to get their two-wheelers repaired or for service. 

 

Honda cars 

The Japanese auto giant is also part of this list, and the company is now offering its service through 118 dealerships and 155 service centres in the country. Since most of the people are now making their car bookings online, auto brands expect low footfall at retail points, which makes it easier for them to manage with regards to safety measures. 

 

Hero MotoCorp

Hero has opened up around 1500 outlets, which includes dealerships and service centres. They have started delivering previous orders and the new bookings are happening via customers visiting the showroom. Two-wheeler sales are likely to pick up in Tier II and III cities as well and the company is likely to benefit from the added demand. 


Renault
Renault has opened around 194 retail showrooms across the country, which should allow consumers to visit showrooms for taking deliveries, while they can avail doorstep access for test drives.  

 

Toyota
And finally, Toyota is the other Japanese carmaker to have opened 171 dealerships and 146 service centres across India. Safety norms will be followed for everybody visiting these points and minimal contact with the customer is being assured. 

These auto companies are now taking online car bookings in India

Latest News from Maruti Suzuki

