Poco X4 Pro 5G official launch date in India revealed

Poco X4 Pro 5G was announced for international markets at MWC event recently. Now the company is set to launch Poco X4 Pro 5G in India soon. The phone will launch in India on March 28.

Earlier, Poco on its official Twitter handle has teased the Poco X4 Pro 5G launch date in India. Notably, the teaser does not exactly reveal the launch date of the Poco X4 Pro 5G. But the teaser includes “X” and “IV,” which hinted at an April 10 launch. But now the phone will be launching in India on March 28.

The company also confirmed that the phone will feature a 64MP rear camera in India, instead of 108MP camera in the global version.

The X has a date! Let's know if you're able to find it.



Watch this space tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pSZkDKyaEZ — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 21, 2022

Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch at the front. Further the display has a 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio and can reach a peak brightness level of 1,200 nits.

The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with 8GB of RAM. The Poco X4 Pro 5G also features Dynamic RAM expansion up to 11GB

ALSO READ: Poco M4 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

The Poco phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Indian variant could house a 64MP main camera.

The device runs on Android 11 with the company’s MIUI 13 skin on top. Finally, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Other features include dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Res Audio certification, IP53 rating for splash resistance, liquid cooling technology, a hybrid MicroSD card slot, IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C.