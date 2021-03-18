Advertisement

Poco X3 Pro to feature Gorilla Glass 6 for enhanced protection

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 18, 2021 1:26 pm

Poco X3 Pro is said to feature the latest Gorilla Glass 6 for enhanced protection and could take up to 28kgs of weight.
Poco X3 Pro is an upcoming Poco smartphone from Xiaomi's sub-brand that is expected to be an affordable flagship level smartphone. The smartphone is launching in India on March 30 and the brand has started teasing some of the features of the smartphone. 

 

The company took to its Poco India Twitter account to reveal that its upcoming Poco X3 Pro will feature Gorilla Glass 6 for enhanced protection of the display so it doesn't break easily due to a drop or pressure. 

 

 

As per the teaser, the Poco X3 Pro will be able to take up to 28 kg of weight thanks to the new protection. Scratch resistance has also been bumped up significantly as in the video, the display didn't get a single scratch even with a 4 Newton Load object. 

 

The Poco X3 Pro global launch is set for March 22nd whereas the smartphone will launch in India just a week after. A recent leak seems to suggest the European pricing as well as the variant information of the smartphone.

 

As per the leak, Poco X3 Pro will come in two variants - a 6GB + 128GB storage variant priced at EUR 269 (approx Rs 23,300) and an 8GB + 256GB storage variant priced at EUR 319 (approx Rs 27,600). The phone is said to come in Frost Blue, Metal Bronze, and Phantom Black colours. 

 

The Poco X3 Pro is expected to feature a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and should be powered by a Snapdragon 860 SoC making it an affordable flagship. The phone is to be backed by a 5,200mAh battery and support 5G. Other tipped specifications on the Poco X3 Pro include support for NFC, 4G LTE, and dual-band Wi-Fi. 

