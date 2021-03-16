Advertisement

Poco F3 and X3 Pro expected to launch at Poco global event on March 22, Poco X3 Pro price leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2021 1:20 pm

Poco X3 Pro is said to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It is likely to come with 120Hz refresh rate support.
Poco has announced that it has scheduled a global event on March 22. The company is expected to unveil new Poco F3 and X3 Pro smartphones. The event will start at 2PM CEST (5:30PM IST).

Poco just yesterday announced its India event on March 30 to introduce the POCO X3 Pro smartphone. The Poco F3 is said to be the global version of the Redmi K40 that was introduced last month.

Separately, the Poco X3 Pro pricing details have also been leaked along with storage variants. As per a European retailer's listing spotted by Dealntech, Poco X3 Pro will come in two variants - a 6GB + 128GB storage variant priced at EUR 269 and an 8GB + 256GB storage variant priced at EUR 319 (roughly Rs. 27,600). The phone is said to come in Frost Blue, Metal Bronze, and Phantom Black colours.

Poco X3 Pro render has also been shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal. It shows that the phone will come with a punch-hole display and a quad camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary camera. As per him,  the phone will come in Phantom Black, Metal Bronze, and Frost Blue colour options.



Poco X3 Pro is said to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It is likely to come with 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone will have a quad-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, an ultrawide lens, a macro sensor, and a depth sensor. It will come with a 5,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Poco X3 Pro could be featuring Snapdragon 860 processor.

Poco F3 will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5+ RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will pack a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support over USB-C.

 
The handset may come with a triple camera setup including a 48MP IMX 582, f/1.79 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, there will be a 20MP selfie shooter. The smartphone will run on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.

Redmi K40 to release as a POCO phone globally

Poco launching Poco X3 Pro smartphone in India on March 30

